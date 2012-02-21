Matrox Rolls Out FCP X 10.0.3 Support and More



MONTREAL, CANADA: Matrox has released a software update for its range of Matrox MXO2 I/O devices and the new Matrox Mojito Max card that adds broadcast monitoring support with the recent Final Cut Pro X 10.0.3 update. Broadcast monitoring in Final Cut Pro X 10.0.3 allows video and audio output to a variety of external monitors and other equipment using the SDI, HDMI, or analog video outputs from Matrox products.



Not only do Matrox I/O products provide broadcast-quality input and output, they also let users deliver H.264 files for the web, mobile devices, and Blu-ray up to five times faster than software alone, without sacrificing quality. Other important features include 10-bit hardware scaling, inexpensive HD monitoring with the exclusive Matrox HDMI Calibration Utility, and 5.1 and 7.1 surround sound monitoring using professional connections.



The full range of Matrox I/O products is available through authorized dealers starting at US$449 (£338, €382), not including local taxes. Open public beta software release 3.0.1 for Mac, with support for broadcast monitoring in Final Cut Pro X 10.0.3, is now available from the Matrox user forum.



