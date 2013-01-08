Matrox Releases Support for Telestream Wirecast

MONTREAL —Matrox has released support for Telestream Wirecast 4.2.2 for Windows across the line of Matrox MXO2 capture devices and the Mojito MAX I/O card.



Matrox MXO2 devices are portable capture and ISO recording solutions for streaming live events from anywhere with an Internet connection. Matrox MXO2 devices and the Matrox Mojito MAX card send a video feed to Wirecast for streaming and simultaneously create a high-quality ISO recording of the original video and audio feed on disk for post-event editing.



Wayne Andrews, product manager at Matrox said Wirecast users will find digital and analog video and audio connectivity appropriate to their needs with his company’s product line. “They will also appreciate that they can connect any MXO2 device to a laptop or tower computer. Those who prefer an internal PCIe card can take advantage of Matrox Mojito MAX,” he said.



