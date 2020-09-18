Matrox Merges Graphics into Matrox Video Brand

MONTREAL—Matrox is combining its Video division and Graphics division into a single unit that will fall under the Matrox Video brand.

With this merger, Matrox says that it will be able to better provide video technologies for the broadcast, AV/IT and other industries that require video capture, processing, encoding, streaming, recording, decoding, extension, switching, visualization and control.

“This merger brings together two of the very best from their respective industries to form what we now refer to as Matrox Video 2.0,” said Alberto Cieri, senior vice president of sales and marketing, Matrox Video. “This initiative puts us in a unique position to champion new products and technologies for every video requirement and engage in new opportunities for both current and emerging markets. We’re excited about what the future holds.”