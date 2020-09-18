Matrox Merges Graphics into Matrox Video Brand
Merger expands ability to serve providers in broadcast, AV/IT and more, Matrox Says
MONTREAL—Matrox is combining its Video division and Graphics division into a single unit that will fall under the Matrox Video brand.
With this merger, Matrox says that it will be able to better provide video technologies for the broadcast, AV/IT and other industries that require video capture, processing, encoding, streaming, recording, decoding, extension, switching, visualization and control.
“This merger brings together two of the very best from their respective industries to form what we now refer to as Matrox Video 2.0,” said Alberto Cieri, senior vice president of sales and marketing, Matrox Video. “This initiative puts us in a unique position to champion new products and technologies for every video requirement and engage in new opportunities for both current and emerging markets. We’re excited about what the future holds.”
Matrox Video has launched a new website to highlight its new offerings, www.matrox.com/video.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Technology. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.