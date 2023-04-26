Matrox Joins Panasonic KAIROS Alliance

MONTREAL—Matrox Video has joined the Panasonic KAIROS Alliance and its ConvertIP DSS SDI/IP has received compatibility validation from Panasonic for use with the all-IP production platform, Matrox said today.

ConvertIP DSS allows the integration of traditional SDI signaling and processing into a SMPTE ST 2110 environment, thereby bridging the gap between the KAIROS and SDI devices. With ConvertIP DSS in the KAIROS workflow, KAIROS users can drive SDI monitors or ingest SDI signals into their production switcher during live productions and traditional broadcasts, the company said.

“Panasonic has a long-standing relationship with Matrox Video, and we have worked together on many broadcast projects over the years. Validating the compatibility of these two solutions was very logical,” said Kageyuki (Kenny) Fujimoto, lead manager of KAIROS Alliance at Panasonic. “By verifying this interoperability, we’re giving our partners the confidence to offer the ConvertIP device as a 2110 converter that will work with our KAIROS — ensuring there will be no unwelcome surprises in the middle of a live event.”

The Panasonic KAIROS platform natively supports IP-based video I/O, including SMPTE ST 2110. The KAIROS System Team from Panasonic tested ConvertIP DSS in a fully ST 2110 environment and found it to be compatible with all major resolutions and frame rates, and with the SMPTE ST 2022-7 specification for redundancy in any application where KAIROS could be found. The validation demonstrates that ConvertIP DSS can generate ST 2110 feeds and send them to the KAIROS or take them from the KAIROS and output them as SDI, it said.

Matrox ConvertIP DSS and ConvertIP DSH are compact, standalone ST 2110 and IPMX transmitter/receiver devices. They work on both 10-Gigabit and 25-Gigabit networks to support both HD and full-4K workflows, the company said.

The devices have a redundant media network jack to enable SMPTE ST 2022-7 redundancy, even in full 4K. They are also fanless for quiet operation and fewer points of failure, according to Matrox.

ConvertIP devices support in-band control, but a separate 1-Gigabit RJ45 control port is available for installations that keep control and media networks separate. The RJ45 connection also supports power over Ethernet, eliminating the need for a separate power supply, it said.

More information is available on the company’s website.