Matrox Graphics eXpansion Modules offers higher resolutions for Intel graphics users

Matrox Graphics has announced enhanced resolution compatibility for Matrox DualHead2Go and TripleHead2Go Graphics eXpansion Modules (GXMs) when using the Intel HD Graphics and Intel 4 Series Express chipset with the Intel Graphics Media Accelerator.

Maximum DualHead2Go resolutions have increased from 2 x 1280 x 1024 to 2 x 1920 x 1080, and supported TripleHead2Go resolutions have expanded from 3 x 800 x 600 to 3 x 1280 x 1024 (standard) or 3 x 1360 x 768 (widescreen).

This enlarged display real estate was previously only available to Matrox DualHead2Go and TripleHead2Go users using graphics solutions from other manufacturers. Now Intel mobile and desktop graphics users can benefit from higher resolution multidisplay support.

Matrox Graphics eXpansion Modules are multidisplay upgrades that are easy to set up for notebooks, desktop computers and workstations. The DualHead2Go and TripleHead2Go modules work in conjunction with a workstation’s existing GPU and enable the addition of two or three displays.

These external solutions are ideal for platforms previously limited to a single display, such as systems with integrated graphics, systems with no available expansion slots or systems that are already closed and validated.