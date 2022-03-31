Matrix Signs Up Gray, Graham, Hearst and CoxReps for its Admiral Media Sales Gateway Platform

Matrix Solutions, a provider of media revenue management technology, announced today that it has signed partnerships with Gray TV, CoxReps, Graham Media and Heast Television to use its Media Sales Gateway platform.

Cox Enterprises’ Videa software will serve as the initial back-end technology for traditional linear spot and all future development will be built on Azure with an open architecture. The Media Sales Gateway, named Admiral, will be a sell-side tool that provides both the infrastructure and workflows to automate converged advertising sales, from demand through order fulfillment, including digital and OTT inventory, traditional spot, and impression-based/dynamic ad insertion for live linear.

(Image credit: Matrix Solutions)

Accommodating multichannel, omni-platform selling, Matrix says Admiral will provide a viable path for media companies to transition to converged, impression-based workflows, without needing to change the underlying traffic system. Its dynamic interoperability will ensure that orders are routed automatically to the appropriate inventory, regardless of a company’s current execution system.

“Emerging revenue platforms have introduced significant opportunities for us, but only if we can effectively optimize them,” shared Pat LaPlatney, Co-CEO and President, Gray Television. “Matrix has proven to be a trustworthy partner with in-depth media sales expertise and a shared goal of advancing our industry through collaboration. We look forward to exploring how Admiral will enhance our operational workflow.”

Buy-Side Aggregation: a portal for agencies to transmit requests for proposals.

Inventory Management: provides visibility to all available inventory assets across digital (OTT, CTV) and linear platforms.

Proposal/Negotiation: originates and builds converged proposals to electronically negotiate with the agency/buyer.

Order Management: converts accepted proposals into orders and automatically propagates the required information to the underlying execution systems.

Make-Goods and Campaign Management: once the initial orders are sent; make goods and campaigns will be managed through the system until the final order requirements are completed.

Admiral will be developed and released in several phases. The first phase will include the Buy-Side Aggregation platform and a primary workflow for traditional linear ad sales, with a target for completion in early fourth quarter of 2022. The second phase will include a fully converged experience for traditional linear, digital, and OTT workflows, with a completion target of second quarter 2023. Development will continue to include impressions-based linear with dynamic ad insertion workflows, including a push to ATSC 3.0 execution systems, as well as advanced reporting and analytics.

“I am a huge believer in the potential that can be achieved when media and technology companies partner. It leverages shared knowledge and expertise in a transparent way and produces expedited outcomes and solutions that are both economical and effective while generating maximum results,” commented Mark Gorman, CEO, Matrix. “We are grateful and honored by the partnerships of Gray Television, CoxReps, Graham Media, Hearst Television, and Cox Enterprises as we come together to develop this leading-edge solution that will support local, network, and more, around the globe. It will allow our industry to collectively sell more efficiently while also increasing the revenue to empower each media company to better create, inspire, inform, and entertain.”