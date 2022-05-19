Mary Baynes Named VP and News Director for CBS Television Stations’ Sacramento Properties

SACRAMENTO—Veteran local news executive Mary Baynes has been named vice president and news director at CBS News and Stations’ local businesses in Sacramento, including KOVR-TV (CBS 13), KMAX-TV (CW 31), the CBS News Sacramento streaming channel and CBSSacramento.com.

Baynes is assuming her new role, effective immediately, after serving as the assistant news director at KOVR and KMAX since January 2019. She succeeds Mike Dello Stritto, who in February was named vice president and news director at CBS News and Stations’ Los Angeles properties.

“Mary has done a tremendous job of overseeing our newsroom the past few months and has thoroughly impressed me and her colleagues by providing poised and thoughtful leadership on a daily basis,” said Deborah Collura, vice president and general manager of CBS News and Stations’ Sacramento properties. “I am also in awe over how she has led our coverage of breaking news. We are thrilled to be able to give Mary this well-deserved promotion and look forward to having her continue to provide a steady and experienced hand as the leader of our news team.”

Prior to serving as the assistant news director at KOVR and KMAX, Baynes spent four-plus years as an executive producer at KCBS-TV and KCAL-TV, the CBS-owned stations in her hometown of Los Angeles, Calif. Before that, she spent four years with KOVR and KMAX, first as a line producer and then as an executive producer. Baynes began her career in television news as a line producer at KSBW-TV in Salinas, Calif.

“I love being a member of the CBS Sacramento family,” Baynes said. “I’ve learned so much during my two tours of duty here and am excited to receive this wonderful opportunity to lead our news team. I am grateful for the support provided by Deborah and all of my colleagues. I look forward to doing all I can to help us continue to do a great job of serving our viewers across our broadcast, streaming and digital platforms.”

Baynes earned her bachelor’s degree in radio, television, film and broadcast journalism from California State University, San Jose. She and her husband are the proud parents of two children.