Marshall Unveils CV605 Entry Level PTZ Camera

TORRANCE, Calif.—Marshall Electronics has launched an entry-level PTZ camera, the CV605 5X HD60 IP PTZ Camera. This new offering rounds out the Marshall family of PTZ cameras, providing a high performing option at every price point, the company said.

The CV605 camera features a 5X optical zoom range with a simultaneous 3GSDI and IP interface and uses a professional grade 2 Megapixel sensor to capture crisp HD video at up to 1920x1080p resolution at 60fps, the company said.

The wide-angle optical zoom lens offers 85-degree angle-of-view through 20-degrees (15mm) with smooth transitions and an additional 10X digital zoom range.

“Marshall's straight forward design and ease-of-use make the CV605 an exceptional value where budgets are limited,” says Tod Musgrave, Director of Cameras for Marshall Electronics. “One of the key features on this model is the wide angle of view, which is unique for a PTZ camera and perfect for small- to medium-sized production spaces.”

The CV605 has a low latency 3GSDI output as well as IP ethernet with multiple protocols supported. Easy one-cable to camera setup provides up to HD video, audio, control and power (PoE) over one cable with IP (H.265/H.264) and 3GSDI simultaneous outputs with audio embedding, the company noted.

The camera is designed for a wide variety of projects including live broadcast productions, courtroom capture, corporate video, government assembly, sportscast, newscast, reality television, concerts, house of worship and many more.

The CV605 PTZ camera also offers exceptional low-light sensitivity, ensuring a clear picture in variable and challenging lighting conditions, the company said.

Marshall recently partnered with NETGEAR, the leading provider of networking products in the professional audio/video market, to ensure easy setup and management of all Marshall IP camera models. Collaboration for compatibility and integration is something Marshall has been focused on for almost a decade, and this approach will continue into the future.

Marshall’s entire line up of pan-tilt-zoom cameras offer crisp broadcast-quality images with smooth, synchronous movements controllable from IR remote, professional grade joysticks, video management software and OBS Studio plugins, the company said.

The camera is available in black or white with simultaneous outputs through 12GSDI, 6GSDI, 3GSDI, HDMI, USB, IP, SRT, NDI® and HDBT optional outputs.