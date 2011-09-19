Marshall Electronics intros glasses-free 3-D production monitor

Marshall Electronics has developed an auto-stereoscopic 3-D camera-top monitor in a 7in form factor, making it highly portable.

The Orchid OR-70-3D lightweight 3-D monitor does not require passive or active glasses and can be used as a camera viewfinder or portable 3D production display. The new model follows last year’s introduction of the 3D-241, an HD-SDI 24-inch stereoscopic 3D LCD monitor that is currently being used on a number of big-budget 3-D projects around the world.

With parallax barrier and lenticular hybrid technology, the OR-70-3D provides pristine 3-D images with 1600x600 screen resolution. For precision 3-D calibration, the OR-70-3D provides a dual real-time waveform and vectorscope, along with various 3-D analysis features including Check Box, a quilted layout of both left and right signals for depth check, channel difference and other comparisons.

Integrated mux and independent loop-through eliminate the requirement of an additional external converter. Delay-compensated horizontal mirror flip supports both channels respectively. Like most portable Marshall monitors, this unit also supports large battery adapters and 1⁄4-inch 20 mounting for mobility and flexibility.

The OR-70-3D will begin shipping in October.