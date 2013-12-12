Marshall Electronics Intros Dual 7” LCD Display With Multiple Inputs

EL SEGUNDO, CALIF. —Marshall Electronics debuts the M-Lynx-702 Dual 7” LCD Display Monitor, which has a full complement of digital and analog video inputs.



Multiple video inputs set this product apart from other rack-mountable dual monitors. With the M-Lynx-702, users are not limited to a single SDI connector. The M-Lynx-702 features HDMI and 3GSDI with loop-through digital inputs. Analog inputs include component and composite loop-through (auto selects HDSDI/SDI). Digital and analog connections for each screen provide backups for unforeseen events.



For added convenience, the M-Lynx-702 offers direct access to all functions through professional front panel controls. Standard power and tally connections, as well as a logical menu structure, increase flexibility.



The M-Lynx-702 features two 7” monitors, 3RU high, each with 16:9 aspect ratio, a screen resolution of 1024x600 and a viewing angle of 150 degrees. The monitors come with audio de-embedding and monitoring via front panel headphone jacks and built-in LED tally indicators (Red, Green, Yellow). It also includes selectable markers, 1:1 pixel mapping, over scan and H/V delay modes, P-P and the ability to view individual colors.



The M-Lynx-702 also has field upgradable firmware via a USB port. A standard one year manufacturer warranty is supplied, but it can be extended to two years at no cost with product registration online.



The monitor will be available in late December of this year.