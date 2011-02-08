Marshall Debuts Camera-Top Monitor with HDMI Loop-Through



Claiming to be the first of its kind, Marshall is introducing a camera-top field monitor with HDMI loop-through. Marketed as an all-in-one solution, the V-LCD70XP-HDMIPT will eliminate the need for signal splitters and additional power sources.



The monitor includes component and composite inputs, DSLR ratio adjustment, false color and peaking filters, HDMI pass-through, manual gamma adjustment, adjustable backlight and image flip. Additional features include an assortment of screen formats and markers, four customizable front panel function buttons, RGB check field/field detect and RGB gain and bias control.



The V-LCD70XP-HDMIPT can adapt to nine different, interchangeable battery configurations for operation in the field. It is available to ship now and retails for $1,199.



