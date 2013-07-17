Markey Joins Senate Commerce Committee

WASHINGTON —Recently elected Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey is the newest member of the Senate Commerce, Science & Transportation Committee.

The long-time House Democrat won a special election on June 25 to join the upper chamber, defeating Republican Gabriel Gomez.

Markey worked on communications legislation as a member of the House Energy and Committee for decades, including a stint as chairman of the telecommunications and Internet subcommittee. He also co-authored the House version of the ’96 Telecom Act.

Today, Senate Commerce Committee Chair, West Virginia Democrat Sen. Jay Rockefeller, said in Markey’s 37 years in the House, the Massachusetts Democrat became known for his tough but fair approach to consumer protection issues.

“Senator Markey shares my commitment to making sure consumers have more control over their personal information. And he shares my deep commitment to bring the power of technology to all students through E-Rate,” said Rockefeller, referring to the FCC program that subsidizes Internet service in schools and libraries.

The 67-year-old Markey said he wanted to join the Senate to be part of the majority political party in the upper chamber. He was sworn in as the junior senator of Massachusetts Tuesday.