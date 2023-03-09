Marketron Updates ROI Calculator With Local OTA TV Ad Revenue Component
The update and others help broadcast and media organizations forecast sales revenue
Marketron has added a local over-the-air television ad revenue component to its free, easy-to-use tool that previously was focused on enabling media sellers to forecast OTA radio and third-party digital revenue, the company said today.
Updates project growth rates for 2023, 2034 and 2025 and leverage sourcing data from CIA Advisory Services, the Borrell-RAB digital benchmarking report for radio, eMarketer and Pew Research. Benchmarking data was refreshed as well, Marketron said.
The Marketron ROI Calculator works for any size company. Users simply plug in their 2022 revenue numbers. Users that do not currently sell can enter a baseline number that is provided, it said.
The calculator updates assist broadcast and media organizations forecast revenue from ad sales more accurately, it said.
With the tool, these organizations can better understand how they stack up against similarly sized businesses regarding third-party digital sales, it said.
The Marketron ROI Calculator is available online (opens in new tab).
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.
