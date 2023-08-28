Marketron Publishes Digital Sales Compensation Guide

HAILEY, Idaho—Marketron has published “The Ultimate Guide to Digital Sales Compensation for Media Companies,” a resource for broadcasters on compensation and commission in digital sales, the company said today.

The new guide, which also includes a commission and margin calculator, contains tips, strategies and the tools needed to support sales managers and leaders in defining a compensation and commission structure that incentivizes sellers and grows revenue, it said.

“We know commission and compensation are both a concern and an opportunity for the industry,” said Jeff Ulrich, director of sales enablement services at Marketron. “By offering our expertise and combining it with data and a calculator, we hope the industry can use what they learn to refine their recruitment strategy and ensure their high performers stay with them. No matter where an organization is in its digital sales maturity, this information and tool are valuable.”

The new guide examines five commonly used compensation models and data on which are employed most frequently in broadcast and other media industry sectors. The publication provides insights into the connection between compensation, recruitment and retention.

The digital sales commission and margin calculator offers an interactive experience for users to experiment with four commission models to understand how the numbers for each can take shape at their organization. Users can create different models and download the results in PDF format to share with leadership, Marketron said.