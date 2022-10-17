Marketron Expands Ad Platform To Add Support For Restricted Industries

HAILEY, Idaho—Marketron has added new capabilities to the Marketron NXT digital ad platform that enable all broadcast and media companies to deliver digital ad solutions to advertisers operating in restricted industries, including cannabis, CBD, gambling, alcohol, fireworks and politics, thereby driving revenue from previously limited verticals.

Traditional media companies have faced difficulties deriving revenue from ad dollars available from these sectors due to regulations. Marketron NXT customers can now help advertisers in these categories find audiences through safe and responsible digital ad tactics, the company said.

"For many broadcast and media companies, the addition of restricted category advertising will open up a well of revenue previously unavailable to them," said Todd Kalman, senior vice president of sales at Marketron. "Just as importantly, it will do so in a way that will produce the best results for advertisers in these categories."

One example is the cannabis industry. Sales are projected to top $33 billion by the end of the year. With nearly 10,000 dispensaries in the U.S. and 38 percent of states permitting use, businesses have ad dollars to spend and a desire to reach consumers, it said.

Marketron NXT’s Custom Solutions Desk offers two cannabis ad solutions: Basic and Plus. The Basic package helps advertisers target cannabis users through display, display geofencing and retargeting to put products in front of new customers.

The Plus package empowers advertisers to use display, display geofencing, video, video geofencing and retargeting to expand their presence with the target demographics, it said.

This package structure will make it easier for media companies and ad agencies to help advertisers reach audiences with proven combinations instead of piecemeal tactics that might not work well together, it said.

Marketron NXT makes it possible to run restricted category campaigns and other third-party digital tactics on the same platform, the company said.

"With sports betting rising in popularity and casinos looking to reach new audiences in a post-COVID era, there are significant advertising budgets that are now available to local broadcasters," said Kalman. "The opportunity is great, and broadcasters should take advantage of it."

The new restricted category advertising capability is now available.