Mark Galewski joins Dielectric as CFO

Dielectric Communications announced the appointment Aug. 31 of Mark Galewski as the company's new chief financial officer (CFO).

In this role, Galewski will oversee the company's financial strategic planning as it continues to expand in the television, radio, mobile media and mobile television broadcasting markets.

Galewski joins Dielectric from Invensys, a global controls, automation and processing solutions provider in London. Galewski most recently served as VP of finance in the company’s Controls division.