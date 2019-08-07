Marcellus Alexander Appointed to Scripps Board of Directors

CINCINNATI—Veteran media executive Marcellus Alexander is joining the board of directors for the E.W. Scripps Company, the company has announced. This will temporarily put 12 members on the company’s board, but Roger Ogden has informed the company that he will retire when his term expires on the date of Scripps’ shareholders meeting in 2020.

Alexander has been working in broadcasting, communications and government relations for more than 40 years, including previous positions as the executive vice president of the NAB and president of the National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation. He had previous experience as vice president and general manager at local TV stations in Philadelphia and Baltimore.

“Marcellus is an established leader in broadcast media who will bring his experience and deep understanding of the continued evolution of our business to the boardroom as we further expand our footprint across the country,” said Adam Symson, Scripps president and CEO. “His passion for educating and teaching other young leaders in the industry resonates with Scripps’ longtime motto, ‘give light and the people will find their own way.’”