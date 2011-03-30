Manhattan Edit Workshop to feature digital training curriculum, on-site training
Manhattan Edit Workshop (Mewshop) will exhibit at the 2011 NAB Show to promote its digital training curriculum and on-site training offering.
From on-site corporate training and workshops in the industry's latest trends, including digital cinema/DSLR workshops, to its flagship six-week intensive workshop and EditFest editing and post-production conferences, Mewshop offers a wide variety of training for post-production professionals.
Mewshop will highlight
- Custom digital cinema/DSLR workshops, which include hands-on exercises and demos of camera setup, shooting and editing with popular HD-DSLRs, including the Panasonic AG-AF100;
- Industry certification in Apple, Avid and Adobe technologies;
- Corporate training for professionals looking to develop a new skill or build upon an existing one in areas such as nonlinear editing, graphics, audio and Web; and
- Six-week intensive and artist-in-residence program, a comprehensive jump start for anyone looking to advance or launch a career in post production, offering certified training in Avid, Final Cut Pro and After Effects and more.
See Manhattan Edit Shop at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth C11022.
