Maker of Video Search Technology Gets $16 Million Injection

SAN MATEO, CALIF.: VideoSurf today announced it has raised $16 million in Series C financing from Pitango Venture Capital and additional strategic investors. The company has now raised a total of $28 million. The company also announced that it won a patent for technology that “enables computers to ‘see’ frames inside videos providing superior search relevancy and an enhanced user experience.”



“Our technology allows consumers to easily discover what to watch on any device from the infinite amount of videos available,” said Lior Delgo, co-founder and CEO of of VideoSurf. “This funding gives us the resources to scale the company as we continue to hire the best talent and invest in our technology.”



VideoSurf says its patented technology “analyzes all frames within a video to visually identify prominent objects at a speed not previously possible. This analysis occurs 10 times faster than the speed of video playback and enables VideoSurf to know more about the video content.”



VideoSurf reaches over 20 million unique users per month, including over 12 million who visit its website. The company was founded in 2006.