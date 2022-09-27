Major Broadcasters Launch NextGen TV Signals in Roanoke-Lynchburg
WSET-TV, WDBJ, WWCW, WSLS and WZBJ are offering NextGen TV broadcasts
ROANOKE-LYNCHBURG, Va.—NextGen TV broadcasts have come to the Roanoke-Lynchburg market where WSET-TV, WDBJ, WWCW, WSLS and WZBJ have launched NextGen TV, aka ATSC 3.0 signals.
As part of the launch, WZBJ, which is owned by Gray Television, Inc., has converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions. WZBJ is broadcasting its own programming, as well as the programming of the other participating stations, in NextGen TV format, making CBS, Fox, NBC and MyNet programming is available in ATSC 3.0 to consumers that have ATSC 3.0 compatible sets.
All programming of all participating stations continues to also be available in the existing DTV format, which can be received on all modern television sets.
BitPath, which is developing new data broadcasting services, led the planning process and coordinated efforts across the five television stations.
The launch involved stations owned by Sinclair (WSET-TV), Gray (WZBJ and WDBJ), Nexstar (WWCW), Graham Media Group (WSLS).
BitPath is building the nation's first dedicated broadcast data network to provide innovative new services like BitPoint and NavPath at a fraction of the cost of other systems. Based in Arlington, Virginia, the BitPath network will launch this year covering dozens of cities.
TV Tech has been covering all the launches of NextGen TV broadcasts. Our full list of the markets where ATSC 3.0 has been launched is available here (opens in new tab).
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
