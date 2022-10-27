Major Broadcasters Launch NextGen TV Broadcasts in Wichita-Hutchinson
Seven broadcasters in the 66th largest DMA have begun broadcasting ATSC 3.0 signals
WICHITA-HUTCHINSON, Kan.—Seven of the leading television stations serving the Wichita-Hutchinson market have begun broadcasting NextGen TV aka ATSC 3.0 signals.
The stations involved in the launch include: KAKE (the Lockwood Broadcast Group-owned ABC affiliate), KWCH-DT (the Gray Television-owned CBS affiliate), KSAS-TV (the Sinclair-owned Fox affiliate), KSNW (the Nexstar owned NBC affiliate), KPTS (the local PBS affiliate), KSCW-DT (the Gray Television-owned CW affiliate) and KMTW (the Mercury Broadcasting Company-owned DABL affiliate).
As part of the launch KSCW-DT, which is owned by Gray Television, Inc., and KMTW, which is owned by Mercury Broadcasting Company, Inc, have converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions. Those stations are broadcasting their own programming, as well as the programming of the other participating stations, in NextGen TV format. All programming of all participating stations will continue to be available in the existing DTV format, which can be received on all modern television sets. BitPath, which is developing new data broadcasting services, led the planning process and coordinated efforts across the seven television stations.
TV Tech has been following the launches of NextGen TV broadcast signals market by market. Our full list of NextGen TV markets is here (opens in new tab).
