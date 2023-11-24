MainConcept Launches Live Encoder Version 3.4 with VVC and LCEVC

AACHEN, Germany & SAN DIEGO, Calif.—MainConcept, a major provider of video and audio codecs, has announced the latest version of its real-time encoding application for OTT and TV broadcasting workflows, Live Encoder 3.4.

Live Encoder 3.4 comes with two powerful additions, support for VVC/H.266 and MPEG-5 LCEVC and aims to transform the way in which broadcasters and OTT content providers distribute live video, streamline workflows, and elevate the overall viewing experience, the company said.

“MainConcept Live Encoder 3.4, featuring LCEVC and VVC is the next generation tool for live broadcasting standards and formats,” said Thorsten Schumann, senior vice president of engineering, MainConcept. “The addition of LCEVC is the culmination of the innovative work done by the teams at both MainConcept and V-Nova, who worked side-by-side to make it happen. With the addition of VVC to Live Encoder, this application is fully future ready, making it capable of handling more workflow requirements than ever before.”

Guido Meardi, CEO of V-Nova Ltd added that “We are proud of our collaboration with MainConcept. MainConcept is a critical ecosystem component and partner in accelerating the rollout of MPEG-5 LCEVC with service providers across so many aspects of media. The innovative and flexible software approach they have developed with their Live Encoder takes full advantage of LCEVC’s benefits to reduce both delivery and encoding costs, whilst delivering a superior viewing experience. More importantly, MainConcept Live Encoder is a deployment-ready LCEVC enabled product that will help broadcasters and video service providers meet and exceed the expectations of their customers.”

Live Encoder itself is an all-in-one, real-time encoding engine designed to simplify broadcast and OTT workflows. Version 3.4 comes with MainConcept’s HEVC and AVC codecs natively built in and adds VVC (Versatile Video Coding) and LCEVC (Low Complexity Enhancement Video Coding), making it one of the most forward-looking video production applications on the market.

Version 3.4 also supports live encoding into MP4 and MPEG-2 TS for MPEG-DASH, SRT, Zixi, UDP and archiving files and leverages MainConcept’s state-of-the-art AutoLive encoding technology to reliably deliver real-time, multi-layer live video content in 8K, 4K, 1080p and 720p.

MPEG-5 LCEVC was integrated into Live Encoder 3.4 in partnership with V-Nova. LCEVC adds an enhancement layer that simultaneously increases resolution, while reducing bitrates for the same quality by up to 40%.

In addition to these reductions in delivery costs, LCEVC also reduces transcoding complexity which can increase density. The LCEVC enhancement codec can be used as an enhancement to the MainConcept AVC/H.264, HEVC/H.265 and VVC/H.266 base encoders.

In addition to media, broadcasting and entertainment, Live Encoder is widely used for distance learning and to deliver live sporting events.

In Brazil, where Globo has conducted successful trials of TV 2.5 and TV 3.0 during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, MainConcept was heavily involved in providing technology for TV 2.5 broadcasting tests and the compatibility of Live Encoder 3.4 with TV 3.0 ensures that Brazilian TV viewers receive higher quality video and audio.