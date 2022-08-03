Magewell To Showcase New Capture, Conversion, Streaming Solutions At IBC 2022

NANJING, China—Magewell will highlight its capture, conversion and streaming solutions used to bridge signals, software, streams and screens at IBC 2022 (opens in new tab), Sept. 9-12, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre, the company said today.

The company’s IBC demonstrations will include:

The new USB Fusion video capture and mixing hardware that enables users to combine camera and wired screenshare sources into live presentations for streaming, virtual events, online lectures, webinars, news reporting and video conferencing.

The new Pro Convert AES67 multi-format audio encoder, decoder and I/O interface device. Able to convert IP-based audio between AES67, including compatibility with the SMPTE 2110-30 spec, NDI with uncompressed audio, and SRT with AAC compression, the new audio encoder enables mixed technology local and remote production workflows combining third-party products supporting different standards and formats. The Pro Convert AES67 also encodes analog audio into AES67, NDI or SRT streams, serving as an IP-network on ramp, and it decodes IP audio streams to analog.

Updates to the Ultra Encode family of universal live media encoders. Applications include live streaming, remote contribution and IP-based production. Ultra Encode supports H.264, H.265 and NDI|HX encoding plus a wide range of streaming protocols, including SRT, RTMP, RTMPS, RTSP and HLS.

"It has been almost three years since we were able to meet customers and partners in person at an IBC Show, and the media technology landscape has changed a lot in that time," said Edo van der Gaag, head of business development at MVD Europe. "We're looking forward to seeing everyone at IBC2022 and showing them how Magewell's innovations can help them successfully navigate these technology and workflow transitions."

See Magewell at IBC 2022 Stand 7.A40.