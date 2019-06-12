Companies Partner to Provide Smart TV Data to Local Broadcasters

NEW YORK & SAN FRANCISCO—MadHive, an advanced TV advertising solutions company, is partnering with Inscape, a provider of smart TV viewing data, to integrate Inscape’s glass level TV viewing data from more than 11 million smart TVs into MadHive’s proprietary AI advertising platform. The partnership is designed to offer broadcast networks the ability to sell linear advertising alongside-data enriched OTT inventory, as well as allow customers to plan, target, measure and optimize cross-platform linear and OTT campaigns in real-time.

MadHive says it currently provides linear to OTT reach extension, targeting and fraud detection in 95%+ of the DMAs across the United States, giving local broadcasters the ability to offer addressable advertising and enabling brands to reach local markets.

“OTT allows advertisers to leverage the precision targeting of digital on the TV screen, but at the same time it’s also contributing yet another platform to an already fragmented media landscape,” said Adam Helfgott, CEO at MadHive. “This partnership enables advertisers to holistically analyze cross-screen linear and OTT campaigns, while calibrating audiences to drive real business outcomes.”

MadHive also recently announced an integration with Premion, the OTT advertising arm of TV station group TEGNA.