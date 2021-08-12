M6 Taps Telestream for Ultra-Fast Replay Platform

NEVADA CITY, Calif.—Telestream has announced that French broadcaster M6 used its Lightspeed Live Capture server system to create new and radically different ultra-fast replay workflows during its coverage of the UEFA EURO Championships.

Already a major Telestream Vantage, DIVA Content Management and PRISM Waveform Monitors user, M6 has invested in a replay system that utilizes Telestream’s Lightspeed Live Capture server to assure both ultra-fast replay and the highest quality viewer experience for live broadcast programming, including the recent UEFA EURO Championships and other events.

Using the technology, M6 created ‘Replay’ – a new online service that provided consumers with replays of the EURO championship games (via www.6play.fr) as close as possible to the live broadcasts and in the highest quality.

Lightspeed Live Capture was used to ingest feeds in both HD and UHD formats, create mezzanine formats as growing files, deliver the content to Amazon Web Service (AWS) S3 storage, and then notify the Replay platform of its availability.

“Our choice of Lightspeed Live Capture is based on the system’s robustness, its capability to ingest HD and UHD using codecs such as XAVC 4K Intra and, a seamless integration within our existing Vantage workflows,” commented Franck Martin, Directeur de L’Ingénierie at M6. “And the ability to manage the Live Capture servers via API adds another layer of intuitive operation to this project."

Lightspeed Live Capture also has a built-in API which enables users to pause and resume recording to create a unique file for output. So, for example, all advertising from the live broadcast can be extracted from the feed before it is made available online.

Using M6’s Vantage workflow, Lightspeed Live Capture simultaneously creates three file formats of the broadcast content – one file for use on Replay, one file for ingest within the broadcaster’s Avid PAM system, and one file for mastering in the AS-10 format, the dominant mastering format used in France.

“Benoît Godard, Senior Solution Engineer for VIDELIO and an expert on the Telestream product line has guided our team through every stage of this project from initial system design, through integration to ultimate workflow creation and that support has been invaluable,” Martin concluded.