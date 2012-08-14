Lynx Technik Turns 10

WEITERSTADT, GERMANY: Lynx Technik AG celebrates 10 years of business in modular interface solutions design, development and manufacturing. Lynx Technik was founded in June 2002 in Weiterstadt to serve the broadcast and professional audio-visual markets with modular interfaces that solve specific broadcast challenges.



The first year of business was spent in product design with a team of five engineers and in March 2003, Lynx Technik started shipping its first product family, the Series 3000; a highly successful, compact line of mini-modules for conversion, distribution, audio embedding, processing and control. Today, more than 20,000 Series 3000 bricks have been shipped worldwide. A few months later, the Series 5000, a rack-and-card based signal processing and control system solution was launched, showing continued innovation as the company quickly grew.



Lynx Technik is a pioneer in the broadcast market, launching the very first, fully featured, handheld, high-definition test pattern generator available on the market. The Testor quickly became the defacto standard for testing digital video performance in all SD and HD formats, as well as earning awards for its feature-rich toolset. By 2006, Lynx Technik was supporting the digital and high-definition transition that broadcasters were making with the launch of HD versions of their Series 3000 and 5000 product families and in 2011 the 3GBps versions. 2010 brought the introduction of the yellobrik series of signal processing bricks as well as basic, WDM and CWDM fiber solutions.



Today, the company employs 35 personnel worldwide and supports its local customers and partners with sales and support offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia.