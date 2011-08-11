LYNX Technik to unveil new yellobrik HDMI-to-SDI converters

LYNX Technik is expanding its yellobrik series with the launch of a pair of HDMI-to-SDI converters at IBC2011.

The new yellobriks, the CHD 1812 HDMI-to-SDI converter with an integrated frame synchronizer and CHD 1802 HDMI-to-SDI converter, convert HDMI video into broadcast-quality SDI video, supporting SD, HD and 3G-SDI. They also support 3-D video formats.

The CHD 1812 is a fully featured HDMI-to-SDI converter with two electrical SDI outputs, as well as an optional fiber optic output. It incorporates an integrated frame synchronizer with full cross lock capability to any sync reference standard.

Audio in the HDMI signal is embedded into the SDI output, and the two external analog audio inputs can be embedded into any AES channel. The analog audio inputs support professional balanced audio levels, as well as consumer line levels.

The CHD 1802 version is identical to the CHD 1812 HDMI-to-SDI enter, but at a lower cost and reduced functionality.

See LYNX Technik at IBC2011 Stand 8.E24.