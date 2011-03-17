LYNX Technik to show new CWDM fiber-optic mux/demux solutions

LYNX Technik will feature three CWDM fiber-optic multiplexers/demultiplexers recently added to its Series 5000 product range of rack- and card-based terminal equipment at the 2011 NAB Show.

The three CWDM multiplexers/demultiplexers are used to combine and transport 18 3G/HD/SD-SDI, nine Ethernet signals or a mixture of SDI and Ethernet signals over a single fiber connection.



The OCM 5818 is an 18-channel CWDM fiber-optic mux/demux. This passive fiber optic multiplexer/demultiplexer card combines up to 18 fiber-optic signals on a single fiber connection. It supports CWDM wavelengths of 1270nm-1610nm.

The OCM 5891 is a nine-channel CWDM fiber-optic mux/demux. This passive fiber-optic multiplexer/demultiplexer card combines up to nine fiber-optic signals on a single fiber connection and supports CWDM wavelengths of 1270nm-1430nm. It can be upgraded to support 18 channels.

The OCM 5892 is a nine-channel CWDM fiber-optic mux/demux. This passive fiber-optic multiplexer/demultiplexer card combines up to nine fiber-optic signals on a single fiber connection and supports CWDM wavelengths of 1450nm-1610nm. It can be upgraded to support 18 channels.

See LYNX Technik at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth N820.