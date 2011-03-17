LYNX Technik to show new CWDM fiber-optic mux/demux solutions
LYNX Technik will feature three CWDM fiber-optic multiplexers/demultiplexers recently added to its Series 5000 product range of rack- and card-based terminal equipment at the 2011 NAB Show.
The three CWDM multiplexers/demultiplexers are used to combine and transport 18 3G/HD/SD-SDI, nine Ethernet signals or a mixture of SDI and Ethernet signals over a single fiber connection.
- The OCM 5818 is an 18-channel CWDM fiber-optic mux/demux. This passive fiber optic multiplexer/demultiplexer card combines up to 18 fiber-optic signals on a single fiber connection. It supports CWDM wavelengths of 1270nm-1610nm.
- The OCM 5891 is a nine-channel CWDM fiber-optic mux/demux. This passive fiber-optic multiplexer/demultiplexer card combines up to nine fiber-optic signals on a single fiber connection and supports CWDM wavelengths of 1270nm-1430nm. It can be upgraded to support 18 channels.
- The OCM 5892 is a nine-channel CWDM fiber-optic mux/demux. This passive fiber-optic multiplexer/demultiplexer card combines up to nine fiber-optic signals on a single fiber connection and supports CWDM wavelengths of 1450nm-1610nm. It can be upgraded to support 18 channels.
See LYNX Technik at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth N820.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox