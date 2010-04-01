LYNX Technik to introduce yellobrik 3G fiber interfaces

LYNX Technik will debut a new 3G fiber transmitter, 3G transceiver and 3G bidirectional transceiver at NAB 2010.

Part of the company’s new yellowbrik line of fiber brick interfaces, the new complement offerings include the OTX 1840 3G SDI-to-fiber transmitter, OTR 1840 – 3G SDI/fiber transceiver, OBD 1810 3G bidirectional, single-fiber SDI transceiver and 1RU yellobrik fiber chassis

The OTR 1840 and OTX 1840 support all SDI video standards, including 3G 1080p for transmission up to 24.8mi at a wavelength of 1550nm. The OBD 1810 supports all SDI video standards, including 3G 1080p for bidirectional, single-fiber transmission up to 6.2mi. All three models auto-detect incoming signals, including DVB-ASI for MPEG video streams, and transport the signals without any degradation. Signals are equalized and reclocked prior to fiber-optic transmission.

See LYNX Technik at NAB Show Booth N5011.