LYNX TECHNIK to Feature Two New Yellobrik Audio Embedders/De-Embedders at IBC2023

WEITERSTADT, Germany—LYNX TECHNIK has expanded its yellobrik portfolio with two new AES and analog audio embedders/de-embedders that support SDI formats up to 12G and will be shown during IBC 2023, Sept. 15-18, at RAI Amsterdam.

The multi-purpose PDM 1484 B and PDM 1484 D have the ability to embed and de-embed at the same time, the company said.

The PDM 1484 B (the “B” designates a BNC audio connection) supports unbalanced AES audio, while the PDM 1484 D (the “D” designates D-sub audio connection) supports balanced AES and analog audio, it said.

Both allow access to four audio groups (16 channels), which can be selected and assigned by a rotatory switch on the unit or via LynxCentraal or yelloGUI software. By cascading or racking modules together, additional audio groups can be included in or extracted from the video stream. Embedded audio automatically remains synchronized to video, it said.

Built-in auto-black generation mode enables the modules to be used to transport audio signals only without the need for an external video carrier, providing a cost, space, and energy-efficient way to transport multi-channel audio over fiber (or coax) while avoiding the need for dedicated audio A/D converters and external optical conversion, it said.

The bidirectional master/slave functionality and CWDM multiplex capability expand the flexibility of the modules into dedicated bi-directional audio applications. Both models support fiber I/O options, including 3G/12G-SDI standard plug-in SFP fiber transmitters, receivers, and transceivers. All 18 wavelength channels of CWDM are also supported with dedicated SFPs, it said.



The new PDM 1484 B/D yellobriks, available in August, are compatible with the yelloGUI and LynxCentraal configuration, control, and monitoring software applications. When connected to the software, additional internal settings and functions can be accessed, it said.



