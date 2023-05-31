LYNX Technik Launches 4K HDMI to 12G SDI Converter

WEITERSTADT, Germany—LYNX Technik, provider of modular signal processing interfaces, has announced the addition of a new HDMI to SDI converter (model: CHD 1402) to its popular yellobrik line.

The CHD 1402 is designed for any AV, broadcast, production, or post application that requires signal conversion from up to 4K HDMI to up to 12G SDI. It is the successor of the popular CHD 1802, which supports up to 3G SDI, the company said.

A typical use case would be when a facility needs to convert an HDMI output from an external source, such as a video camera, into an SDI format. All audio present in the HDMI stream is passed transparently. With the SDI fiber output and SFP transmitter options, the SDI signal can then be transmitted over fiber to a remote location. In addition, a complementary yellobrik, the CDH 1411 SDI to HDMI converter could be used to provide the SDI output and an HDMI monitoring output in the remote location, including displaying audio, metadata, and timecode overlays, the company explained.

As with all yellobriks, the new CHD 1402 is compatible with the yelloGUI and LynxCentraal central software applications. When connected to the software, additional internal settings and functions can be accessed and controlled. The CDH 1402 is rack-mountable, it can be used as a standalone module, or in larger yellobrik system applications.

This new yellobrik converter is now available.

More information is available at www.lynx-technik.com,