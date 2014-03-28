Lynx Technik Launches 3G Handheld Test Signal Generator

WEITERSTADT, GERMANY—Lynx Technik AG, provider of modular interfaces and signal processing solutions is launching its new Testor | lite 3G compact, hand-held multiformat test signal generator with local touchscreen control.



Designed to address the demands of testing multiformat digital infrastructures, the new Testor | lite 3G is offered at a low cost and is packed with features, making it an ideal accompaniment for a field engineer's portable tool-kit. This mobile tool is an ideal trouble-shooting device for technicians and engineers working in the field, studio applications, post-production, as well as a variety of other video source and cable testing.



This versatile testing tool supports SD/HD/3G 4:2:2, 4:4:4 and dual-link video formats and generates two simultaneous outputs, as well as one sync output. In addition, Testor | lite 3G generates a 3D test pattern either as two separate signal outputs (left eye, right eye) or one 3G-SDI 1080P 4:4:4 dual-stream signal (Level B). The user can select from pre-defined static or dynamic moving patterns for each of the SDI outputs. Also available is a dynamic EBU Digital AV sync test pattern that has been designed to address a number of test and alignment requirements for audio and video signals in a modern multiformat digital environment.



The Testor | lite 3G also addresses audio verification applications and includes an integrated eight channel audio generator with adjustable gain and frequency, which is embedded into the SDI video.



Each test pattern output can be configured via the color touch-screen to support various overlays including:



—User-defined text up to 16 characters for both horizontal scrolling and static options.

—Safe area markers supporting SMPTE safe action (90/90) or safe title (80/80) markers.

—Circle overlays in either 16:9 or 4:3 aspect ratios.



Testor | lite 3G has a 4-hour battery life as well as an optional handy carrying case with belt attachment. The USB connection allows computer downloads for software / firmware upgrades, powers the device and powers the rechargeable battery.