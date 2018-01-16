Lynx Technik Joins AIMS

WEITERSTADT, GERMANY—Lynx Technik, a provider of software-defined modular interfaces and signal processing applications, has announced that it will become a member of the Alliance for IP Media Solutions.

AIMS works with industry standard organizations like the Video Services Forum, SMPTE and the European Broadcasting Union, to help push the transition from SDI to IP through industry standards and interoperable solutions that push open, agile and versatile production environments.

“With the ever-changing AV environments that media companies are operating within, Lynx Technik is committed to collaborating with AIMS and its partners toward reaching IP interoperability as well as the adoption of common standards for greater operational flexibility,” read Lynx Technik’s press release.