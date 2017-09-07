Lynx Technik Brings in Schaffrath and Schostak as Execs

WEITERSTADT, GERMANY—There has been some shuffling with Lynx Technik’s management team as the company has brought on Sebastian Schaffrath and Holger Schostak in executive roles. Schaffrath has been named the company’s new chief technology officer, while Schostak will serve as its new chief operating officer.

L to R: Sebastian Schaffrath and Holger Schostak

Schaffrath will be responsible for all technology functions, including product development and implementing technology strategies. He comes to Lynx Technik from BFE Studio und Medien Systeme GmbH.

Schostak has been with Lynx Technik since 2005 and in his new role will direct the day-to-day operations of the organization.

Both Schaffrath and Schostak began their new positions as of Sept. 1.