Lumens Digital Optics Unveils UltraHD PTZ Camera

HSINCHU, Taiwan—Lumens Digital Optics has introduced the VC-A71P-HN UltraHD PTZ camera capable of transmitting 4K 60fps over SDI and HDMI.

Supporting a range of streaming protocols, including the Secure, Reliable Transport (SRT) protocol, high bandwidth NDI and NDI|HX3, the new camera, also supports the FreeD camera positioning data protocol for VR, AR and MR production, ITU-R BT.2020 and Rec. 709 color spaces and genlock, making the VC-A71P-HN a fully featured broadcast camera ready for years of service, the company said.

Among the first NDI|HX3 products to become available, the VC-A71P-HN delivers low-latency video at reduced bandwidth while maintaining visually lossless 4K image quality, it said.

The camera is capable of simultaneous output of full-bandwidth NDI for master recording and display on in-venue screens, the company said.

With genlock support and dual SDI outputs (12G and 3G), the camera can be integrated into live, multi-camera productions. At the same time, its real-time positioning data support via FreeD enables the VC-A71P-HN to meet the demands of virtual production, it said.

“This new model is an outstanding performer and is designed for use in any kind of production,” said Steven Lang, Lumens head of product development. “Its large sensor, 30x zoom and huge array… [of] outputs means that it can be used in anything from documentary filmmaking and sports production to shooting conferences and ceremonies. The five-year warranty comes as standard, giving users the confidence to use the camera for mission critical tasks.”