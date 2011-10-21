Lucasfilm selects Auro-3D 11.1 cinema audio format

Barco, best known for its cinema projection systems, has announced that Lucasfilm Ltd. will use the Auro-3D 11.1 audio format for the commercial release of the movie 'Red Tails', slated for release on January 20, 2012. Auro-3D allows the creative filmmakers to envelop the audience in rich, realistic sound for a more compelling motion picture experience.

Auro-3D, powered by Barco and Auro Technologies, is a new surround sound system designed along three spatial axes (width, depth and height), rather than the two axes as found in traditional surround sound. The full Auro-3D speaker layout is defined for up to 13.1 channels, with 11.1 being the current ideal solution for environments such as commercial movie theaters. As Auro-3D technology is compatible with existing formats, standards and distribution mechanisms, only a minimal hardware and installation investment is required for theaters to upgrade from traditional 5.1 to the Auro-3D format.

“When we first heard demonstrations of what the Auro-3D 11.1 audio format is capable of, it gave us great ideas for new possibilities in storytelling,” states Rick McCallum, the film’s producer. “'Red Tails' is about combat pilots, and sound from all around will surely boost the overall movie experience – so it's an ideal film to be mixed in 11.1 with the most realistic effects ever heard in commercial cinema.”

“We were incredibly excited to have the opportunity and privilege to work with Lucasfilm Ltd. and Skywalker Sound on the release of 'Red Tails' in the Auro-3D 11.1 audio format,” remarks Brian Claypool of Barco’s strategic business development department. “In addition, having Skywalker Sound install Auro-3D in the world's most utilized mixing facility to support our Auro-3D 11.1 audio format was indeed a great honor. We look forward to engaging more visionary talent in the creation of 11.1 soundtracks at Skywalker Sound.”

'Red Tails' is being produced by Rick McCallum, directed by Anthony Hemingway and executively produced by George Lucas. It is an action-drama film based on the Tuskegee Airmen, a group of African-American combat pilots during World War II. It will be the first commercial Hollywood film release to utilize the Auro-3D surround system.