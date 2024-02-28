Locality, Warner Bros. Discovery Ink Deal To Drive Greater Local Ad Revenue

NEW YORK—Local video solutions provider Locality and Warner Bros. Discovery have entered into a strategic local video advertising partnership that gives the former access to the latter’s portfolio and platforms through 2024.

The partnership makes available Warner Bros. Discovery properties like TNT Sports, CNN, television series and movies on Max and discovery+, Locality said.

The alliance gives Warner Bros. Discovery the chance to diversify its advertiser base and generate more revenue streams by taking advantage of the engagement of local viewers with news, sports and entertainment content., it said.

“This collaboration with Locality and Warner Bros. Discovery is a testament to our mission to help brands unlock the power of local,” said Keith Kazerman, president of Locality Streaming. “We’re thrilled to be named as Warner Bros. Discovery’s preferred local partner. “This is just the beginning of what will be an exciting and transformative year for local video advertising.”

Locality, which launched in June 2023, builds a bridge between brands and location-based markets, uniting both broadcast and streaming technology and inventory. Offering a holistic approach, the company addresses advertiser channels and facilitates greater investment in local video advertising, it said.

“Local is one of the fastest growing segments in streaming advertising,” said Bill Murray, senior vice president of programmatic solutions, Warner Bros. Discovery. “Our strategic partnership with Locality will grow opportunities for brand advertisers looking to reach viewers of premium content and sports in local markets.”