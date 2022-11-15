LiveU Prepares To Meet Broadcasters’ World Cup Coverage Needs

HACKENSACK, N.J.—LiveU is preparing to meet a record number of bookings from broadcasters worldwide for their coverage of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which begins Nov. 20, the company said today.

Global broadcasters have booked hundreds of LiveU 5G/4G field units for 4K/HD-quality live coverage of matches. They plan to use LiveU's technology for main feeds from the stadiums with the official CRA (Communications Regulatory Authority) tags, the company said.

LiveU's cloud-based services also will play a role in the production workflows with its LiveU Matrix for IP video distribution of live feeds to global takers, it said.

Personnel from LiveU are on site to help customers and deal directly with technical issues related to broadcast of the games. The company also will transmit from the fan zones helping to enable fan engagement worldwide, it said.

LiveU's service hub in central Doha will provide around-the-clock support and rental units with unlimited data plans, together with LiveU local partner Resolution Hire. With a multinational support team, LiveU will be providing on-site local support in multiple languages and across all competition venues, the company said.

"We’ve seen unprecedented demand for our solutions this year, most notably from the football-loving nations of Latin America, as well as from elsewhere around the world. Our goal is to give customers peace of mind with the most reliable, highest quality and flexible broadcast solutions so that they can deliver the best viewing experience to their viewers,” said LiveU vice president of marketing Ronen Artman.

“Our customers will be relying on our solutions for their 24/7 content. With fans eager to see every aspect of the games, LiveU technology will make sure that they enjoy the best viewing experience possible."