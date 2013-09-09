LiveU Intros Pro-Grade Uplink Solution at IBC2013

AMSTERDAM—LiveU will demonstrate LU500 at IBC2013. Its professional-grade uplink solution has a lightweight form-factor and is powered by a new multi-processor video encoding engine and fourth-generation patented bonding algorithms.



The LU500, weighing around 2.2 lbs (1 kg) also has a proprietary internal antenna and optimizes available bandwidth to deliver broadcast-quality live HD video.



The LU500 features an end-to-end boot-up time of less than one minute. The unit supports Anton Bauer, V-Lock, PAG, and LiveU’s internal swappable batteries and offers advanced remote control functions via the LiveU Central management platform.



The LU500 offers up to ten bonded connections plus WiFi and two LAN connections. The unit can be connected to the LiveU Xtender external antenna for extra-resiliency in challenging conditions, and connected to satellite equipment to create a hybrid cellular/satellite solution for guaranteed bandwidth in remote areas. The LU500 can also support additional optional modems via external USB ports.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. LiveU will be at stands 3.A63 and 3.A68.



