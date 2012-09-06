LiveU Intros Handheld Uplink Device at IBC2012

AMSTERDAM—LiveU will showcase its compact, lightweight LU40-S uplink device for broadcast media, which incorporates LiveU’s proprietary internal antenna for additional resiliency in areas of poor cellular coverage. The LU40-S offers new features and capabilities for live newsgathering, including: low latency for interview-mode; local storage store and forward; file transfer (FTP); video and audio indicators; under one minute boot-up time; and the ability to control the unit from its touch screen, the server or from any Web-enabled device.



LiveU’s proprietary internal antenna provides stronger connectivity. The antennas and modems support a large number of cellular and Wi-Fi frequencies including 4G LTE, ensuring enhanced signal performance with long-range reception and increased uplink capability. The LU40-S, the latest addition to the LU40 product family, joins the LU40i which was launched at last year’s IBC2011.



Samuel Wasserman, LiveU’s CEO, said in a statement, “Complementing our professional-grade LU70 backpack for mission-critical coverage, the LU40-S enables news teams to transmit live pictures first on the scene using a highly robust, portable and cost-effective uplink device.”



Greg DeBrosse, assistant news director for ABC57, reports, “We’re using the LU40 every day as a live station. Our reporters take it out in the field and go live from it. ... It’s set to be the ultimate breaking-news tool, especially in cities and other areas with strong cell coverage.”



The LU40-S can also be connected to LiveU’s recently announced external antenna, to provide increased network reception for extreme scenarios, such as heavily crowded locations. With built-in support for the remote external antenna, the LU40-S handheld device can support up to 13 network connections.



LiveU will be demonstrating its complete range of live video transmission solutions at IBC2012, Connected World, Stand No. 14.365 (Hall 14). The stand will be hosting a live studio, produced by The Next Web and powered by LiveU technology.







