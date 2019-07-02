Live Media Group Holdings Acquires Three Mobile Production Companies

LOS ANGELES—Live Media Group Holdings has announced the acquisition of TNDV: Television, Harb Production Services and Coastal Media Group. The three companies will join Live Mobile Group, an owned-and-operated division of Live Media Group Holdings, to form what the company says is the “largest mid-level, full-service live production facilities provider and company in the broadcast and live event industry.”

For mobile production, the “mid-level” market includes mobile production units smaller than the standard 53-foot expandos that are so common in the industry. Brad Sexton, president and CEO of Live Media Group Holdings, said the acquisitions were driven by an increase in demand for smaller mobile production units.

“We looked at the market for the last five years or so and this is what clients are really asking us for,” he said. Five years ago, half of all mobile production units being deployed were 53-foot expandos but since then, “it’s been a pretty dramatic shift where you can do a lot more with a 40-45-foot production truck.”

The consolidated company has approximately 50 employees and will consist of 18 mid-sized production hybrid units, with additional standalone smaller production uplink units.

Live Media Group Holdings will retain the staff, facilities and structure of all organizations. Los Angeles will serve as a West Coast production and truck operation, with plans to relocate its corporate operations to TNDV’s headquarters in Nashville. The Harb Production Services facility in Knoxville, Tenn., will serve as a truck operations and integration facility. Sexton adds that “all companies will continue to operate under their current business names for the time being,” citing the strength of their brands, expert engineering execution and professional reputations.

Danny Harb, president of Harb Production Services, will join the expanded management team and sit on the Board of Directors of Live Media Group Holdings. Nic Dugger, president of TNDV: Television, will also join the management team of Live Media Group Holdings and sit on the Board of Directors.