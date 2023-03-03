LIV Golf Attracts 3.2M Viewers

BURBANK, Calif.—Nexstar has announced that the opening weekend of the 2023 LIV Golf League on The CW Network generated an audience of over 3.2 million total viewers across all linear and digital platforms, as viewers tuned into the golf league’s three-day competition on February 24-26.

Data is provided in partnership with audience measurement provider iSpot along with internal CW and LIV Golf digital data.

Part of a new rights deal with The CW, the first LIV Golf event on broadcast television saw the network’s local market ratings for the time period increase by double digits in ten top U.S. markets compared to their year-to-date weekend averages for the time period. In addition, The CW’s weekend primetime national ratings were up +24% among total viewers compared to the network’s weekend season to date average, according to Nielsen.

The network also reported that new downloads of The CW App jumped by nearly 1,000,000 in February, a +40% month-to-month increase in the lead-up to LIV Golf’s 2023 debut. LIV Golf Plus, unveiled on February 23, was also the weekend’s highest downloaded free sports app across major platforms.

“This was a great start for LIV Golf and a great debut for CW Sports,” said Dennis Miller, president of The CW Network. “We are really encouraged by the dramatic viewership increases we saw across our affiliates. The performance of LIV Golf is very competitive with other longstanding sports leagues, and we are confident that the audience for the league will continue growing throughout the season, as The CW delivers high quality sports programming to our broadcasting and advertising partners for the first time.”

“Our first weekend of live coverage for the 2023 LIV Golf season exceeded expectations,” said Will Staeger, LIV Golf’s chief media officer for the controversial Saudi-backed league. “It represented the LIV Golf League’s debut on The CW, The CW App, and this week’s highest downloaded free sports app, LIV Golf Plus. LIV has diversified its consumption model, tailoring our distribution to the way viewers consume their content — and these numbers reflect the new ways that sports are watched. This is a long-term game of growing our viewership, but we are delighted with our start in the U.S. and extremely encouraged by our global engagement. Our preliminary rollout with 12 international broadcast partners and counting signifies a far-reaching demand for LIV Golf, which will be delivered in over 160 territories to more than 380 million homes worldwide.”