Litepanels to Launch Hilio LED Fixtures at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Litepanels will launch the Hilio Series of LED fixtures, which provides the light quality, versatility and intensity of an open source fixture while offering the benefits of Litepanels’ proprietary LED fixture design. At the show, Litepanels will premiere two Hilio high light output panels, the Hilio D12 daylight balanced fixture and Hilio T12 tungsten balanced fixtures for broadcast, motion picture, episodic television and commercial production.



The versatile panels emit a raw, narrow beam that provides high intensity for long throws. This intensity can be harnessed and shaped with an array of available accessories to light an exterior, wash a set with soft light, or illuminate a cyc wall or green screen.



Eliminating the need for external dimmers, the fixtures feature Litepanels’ smooth dimming, from 100 percent to zero with no noticeable color shift, and they’re flicker-free at any frame rate or shutter angle. The panels also offer an integrated DMX module with RJ45 Ethernet connections for remote dimming control via any standard DMX512 protocol device.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



Litepanels will be in booth C6025.