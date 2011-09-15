Litepanels shows new Sola DMX-controllable light

Litepanels introduced the Sola 4, the smallest DMX-controllable LED Fresnel fixture on the market, at IBC.

The new focusable Sola 4 features a four-inch Fresnel lens and uses a small fraction of the power consumed by conventional fixtures. It employs Litepanels’ proprietary LEDs to produce a soft light quality in 5600°K daylight color balance. It is based on the same Fresnel technology as Litepanels’ Sola 6, but in a smaller, more lightweight form factor.

The Sola 4 provides the controllability and light-shaping, single shadow properties inherent in a Fresnel light, focusing from 70 to 10 degrees. Like all Litepanels fixtures, Sola 4 can be dimmed from 100 percent to zero with no noticeable shift in color temperature. Both focus and dimming can be controlled manually with dials on the fixture, or via remote DMX control.

The compact Sola 4 weighs 22oz and measures 9x8x7in. Its small size and minimal weight make it adaptable to both studio and field applications. Lighting technicians can attach the fixture to a studio lighting grid, lightweight stands or to scenery on location with standard grip equipment.

Sola LED Fresnel fixtures generate very little heat, which reduces air conditioning costs and makes handling easy. Sola 4 requires 30 watts of power, yet provides the luminance output of a 250 watt conventional tungsten or a 150 watt HMI Fresnel. The light can be powered from AC (120-240V) or DC (via XLR).