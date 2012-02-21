Litepanels Ships Sola 4 Fresnel LED Lighting Fixtures



VAN NUYS, CALIF.: Litepanels said its Sola 4 Fresnel LED lighting fixture, “the smallest DMX controllable LED Fresnel on the market,” is now shipping.



The new focusable Sola 4 features a 4-inch Fresnel lens and employs Litepanel’s LEDs for soft light quality in 5600°K daylight color balance. Sola 4 is based on the same breakthrough Fresnel technology as Litepanels’ Sola 6, but in a smaller, more lightweight form factor. It provides the controllability and light-shaping, single shadow properties inherent in a Fresnel light, focusing from 70 to 10 degrees. Like all Litepanels fixtures, Sola 4 can be dimmed from 100 percent to zero with no noticeable shift in color temperature. Both focus and dimming can be controlled manually with dials on the fixture, or via remote DMX.



The compact new Sola 4 weighs 22 ounces and measures 9-by-8-by-7 inches. Its size and weight make it adaptable to both studio and field applications. Lighting technicians can easily attach the fixture to a studio lighting grid, lightweight stands or to scenery on location with standard grip equipment.



Sola 4 requires 30 Watts to provide the luminance output of a 125 Watt HMI Fresnel. This light can be powered from AC (120-240V) or DC (via XLR). Optional accessories for the Sola 4 include 4-Leaf Barndoors and a Gel Filter set.

