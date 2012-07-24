Litepanels Expands LED Panel Series With 1x1 LS at IBC

Litepanels will introduce the 1×1 LS, the newest fixture in their 1×1 LED Panel Series. For professionals working in the field who do not require DMX control, the 1×1 LS offers a combination of features found in the popular 1×1, but at an entry-level price. The fixture offers quality, visually accurate daylight color-balanced output in either flood (50° beam) or spot (30° beam).





Litepanels 1x1 LS Litepanels will also showcase the Inca Series tungsten balanced LED Fresnel fixtures, which are color-matched to incandescent tungsten lighting fixtures. Inca Fresnels are available in 4-inch and 6-inch lens sizes. The Sola Series daylight balance LED Fresnels are available in 4-inch and 6-inch sizes, as well as a Sola ENG model with 3-inch lens designed for portable, battery-powered use. Expect new Sola and Inca Series product news to be unveiled at the show.



The Sola ENG Flight Kit is available now and consists of three Litepanels Sola ENG Fresnel fixtures and accessories including stands, gels, power supplies and cables, barndoors, soft box and more in a custom, carry-on-sized rolling Pelican case.



The high-output daylight balance Luma and variable color temperature Croma share the same form factor to provide ideal on-camera LED lighting tools for the on-the-go cinematographer.



The Hilio high-output daylight balance fixture has become the LED replacement of choice for energy-hungry, bulky HMI fixtures.



