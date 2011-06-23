Link Electronics Releases LEI-599 HD, SD Open Caption Decoder



CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO.: Link Electronics said its LEI-599 HD/SD Open Caption Decoder and is now in production. The LEI-599 will accept 3G/HD/SD SDI transport streams with embedded closed captions from either VBI (line21/22) or VANC ( SMPTE 334 Caption Data Packet{CPD}) and decode them. The captions will then be “burnt” into the outgoing 3G/HD/SD SDI stream so that the captions now appear during active video. Captions which appear in active video are called “open” captions. The captioning channels that can be decoded are CC1, CC2, CC3, and CC4.



The LEI-599 has automatic SDI input format detection with a power off bypass output. It has the ability to manually change font and background colors along with making the background transparent or semi-transparent . It has a programmable user setting along with a GPI to remotely enable or disable the decoder.



