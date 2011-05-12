Linear Acoustic updates AERO.one loudness manager

Linear Acoustic unveiled an upgraded AERO.one audio/loudness manager at the 2011 NAB Show. AERO.one is a simple, cost-effective solution designed to manage loudness, upmixing, metadata, signal routing and audio coding.

It is designed for affiliate stations that need to match local and network content and provide a seamless surround-sound experience for viewers. Equally suited to serve as a processor for the backup transmission path, AERO.one enables broadcasters to match the audio quality of the main path in a cost-effective manner. The AERO.one is available in three versions: dual stereo (2 + 2), surround sound (5.1) and both (5.1 + 2). HD/SD-SDI I/O and dual power supplies are included as standard features.