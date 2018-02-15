Linear Acoustic Part of NBC’s Olympic Team

CLEVELAND—Linear Acoustic is on the Olympic stage right now as part of the production infrastructure for NBC Olympics’ 2018 Winter Games coverage in PyeongChang, South Korea. Linear Acoustic is doing its part by providing audio upmixing and technical support.

More than 40 Linear Acoustic UPMAX v4 units, as well as the UPMAX algorithm, were delivered to NBC Olympics for its broadcasts. Linear Acoustic has also supplied another upmix algorithm that creates immersive audio for next generation audio formats, such as Dolby Atmos. The MT2000 Multichannel Bitstream analyzers and on-site technical support have also been provided.

The 2018 Winter Olympics are currently underway in PyeongChang.

