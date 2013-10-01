Linear Acoustic Introduces UpMax v4 Surroundfield Controller

LANCASTER, PA.— The UpMax v4 Surroundfield Controller is a compact, lightweight and rugged unit that produces 5.1 channel audio from two-channel sources and is intended for OB trucks and post-production facilities.



Offering AES and auto-sensing HD/SD-SDI I/O, the UpMax v4 combines the UpMax upmixing/downmixing algorithm with AutoMax auto-detection for seamless transitions between stereo and native surround input sources, and produces an upmix that is downmix compatible.



The UpMax v4 comes standard with a built-in ITU loudness meter, dual redundant power supplies, internal relay bypass, SNMP monitoring and eight channels of analog outputs for monitoring.



A GPI I/O remote control is optional.